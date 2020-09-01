Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 43,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 517,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $94.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.16. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.67%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.