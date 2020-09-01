Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,214 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 157.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 725.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC stock opened at $306.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,912.82 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $323.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.84.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). The company had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.60 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.