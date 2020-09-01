Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,104,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,543,000 after buying an additional 159,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,266,000 after buying an additional 565,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,348,000 after buying an additional 592,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,304,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,041,000 after acquiring an additional 20,794 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP C Michael Dozier sold 12,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $1,038,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $344,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR stock opened at $85.84 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.21.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

