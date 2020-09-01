Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,758 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,016,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after buying an additional 500,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.72. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.10.

In other news, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $192,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $683,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,684 shares of company stock worth $4,595,898 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

