Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

In other Consolidated Edison news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,633.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,559 shares of company stock worth $185,076. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.