Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,285,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,151,596,000 after buying an additional 86,455 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $940,055,000 after buying an additional 3,666,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,074,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,411,000 after buying an additional 216,573 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $277,785,000 after acquiring an additional 57,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,017,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.62 and its 200-day moving average is $79.77.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

