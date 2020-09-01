Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.72.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $135.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $151.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.07 and a 200-day moving average of $112.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.