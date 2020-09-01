Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,681 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Twitter by 12.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 200,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 23.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,449,000 after buying an additional 703,973 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Twitter by 8.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $92,165,000 after acquiring an additional 231,300 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Twitter by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Twitter by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Twitter from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. China International Capital decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.95.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $31,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $60,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,255 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.