Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $1.74 Million in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,022 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 26,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.