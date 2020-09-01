Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $1.69 Million in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 8,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.1% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $91.08 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.19.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.08.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

