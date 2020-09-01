Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $1.56 Million in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 40.8% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ES. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.60.
Eversource Energy Company Profile
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.
