Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $1.52 Million in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,393,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 33.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.05.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,299 shares of company stock worth $8,516,727.

NYSE A opened at $100.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.12. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

