Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $1.50 Million in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,325.00 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,325.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,180.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $951.13. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 145.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total value of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,713,845.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.63, for a total value of $572,693.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,532,767.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,132.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,165.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,086.70.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

