Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $1.48 Million in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Kroger by 12.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 862,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after acquiring an additional 92,774 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $11,267,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,794 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kroger by 2,270.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $13,534,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kroger news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at $99,026,467.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $32,882.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,797 shares of company stock worth $8,632,086. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on Kroger in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $36.88. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

