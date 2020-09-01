Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $1.40 Million in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 90.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iqvia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Iqvia by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Iqvia by 341.0% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.11.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $163.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.03 and a 200-day moving average of $140.68.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $11,173,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,581,917.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,154.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,034,251 shares of company stock worth $483,026,134. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

