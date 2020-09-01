Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $7.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,145. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $121.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.