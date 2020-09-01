Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 2,113 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,113 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.29.

In other news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total transaction of $147,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,550. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.01. 626,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,259. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 73.86 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.07 and a 12-month high of $340.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.