Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,631,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 109.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,987,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,512 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 196.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,881,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,647 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 43.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,631,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,879,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,362,000 after purchasing an additional 360,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.22. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

