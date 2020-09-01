Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 26.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Cintas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $1,732,000. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $333.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,804. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.61. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $334.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.15 and a 200-day moving average of $256.04.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Cintas’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

