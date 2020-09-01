Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,505,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,651,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $91,582,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,960,000 after acquiring an additional 255,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,733,000 after purchasing an additional 238,435 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $466.66 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $456.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.62.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.75.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total transaction of $4,257,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,589 shares of company stock worth $34,298,608 in the last ninety days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

