Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

