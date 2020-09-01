Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 3,981 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 75.2% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. ValuEngine upgraded McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra dropped their target price on McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.79.

In other news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCK traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,554. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.