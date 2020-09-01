Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 90.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Iqvia in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 69.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 341.0% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $11,173,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at $116,581,917.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,034,251 shares of company stock worth $483,026,134. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.11.

IQV stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.75. The stock had a trading volume of 684,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,321. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.68. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

