Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 3,166 Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 21.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 34,891 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 24,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 37.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 281,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,750,000 after buying an additional 76,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,122. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.07.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

