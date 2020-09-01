Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 19,817 Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,817 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,781,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,095,000 after buying an additional 2,623,692 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 27,817,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,907,000 after buying an additional 1,368,666 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 448.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,516,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,623,000 after buying an additional 1,240,008 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 195.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,701,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,296,000 after buying an additional 1,126,036 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,334,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,886,000 after buying an additional 849,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

