Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,078,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,220,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,024,000 after buying an additional 516,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,486,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,668,000 after acquiring an additional 495,939 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 272.6% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 412,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,313,000 after acquiring an additional 302,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,301,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,443,000 after acquiring an additional 300,628 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total transaction of $986,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,420.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,914,365. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.33.

NYSE:ROK traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.53. The company had a trading volume of 327,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,621. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $238.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

