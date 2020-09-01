Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 2,800 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 121.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDG. SunTrust Banks downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $472.40.

In related news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.54, for a total transaction of $2,225,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Staer sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.22, for a total transaction of $1,764,741.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,624.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 89,924 shares of company stock worth $42,270,940. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDG opened at $499.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $460.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.28.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.95 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

