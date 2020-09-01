Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 24,310 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 59.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 74.4% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $36,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.71.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $325,600. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.