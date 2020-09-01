Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 79,607 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in HP by 4.3% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 237,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in HP by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,452,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $25,222,000 after acquiring an additional 521,490 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in HP by 170.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,172,975 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $55,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,285 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra dropped their target price on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HP to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

HPQ stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.96. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. HP’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

