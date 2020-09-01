Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,543 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 133.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $110.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $113.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.66 and a 200-day moving average of $86.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $196,356.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,295,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $14,550,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 406,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,436,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,545 shares of company stock valued at $42,377,988. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

