Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 217,462 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 217,462 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $369,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 59.9% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:F opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

