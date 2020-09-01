Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 655,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,809,000 after buying an additional 50,079 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 461,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 381,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,018,000 after buying an additional 28,521 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,920,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,751.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,196.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,178.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,069.41. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,190.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,232.88.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.