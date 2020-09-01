Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ball by 27.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ball by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ball by 79.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,816,000 after purchasing an additional 246,079 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 2.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 906,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,600,000 after buying an additional 22,759 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 169.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In other Ball news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,281 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $80.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.10. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

