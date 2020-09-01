Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,537 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 104,126 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 10.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Xilinx by 1.2% during the second quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Xilinx by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,208,835 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $217,327,000 after acquiring an additional 199,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 882,551 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $86,834,000 after acquiring an additional 199,110 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra cut Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.10.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,192 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $115,743.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock worth $2,097,763. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock opened at $103.77 on Tuesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $112.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.12 and its 200 day moving average is $91.06. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

