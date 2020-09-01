Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Director Thomas W. Rabaut Sells 10,000 Shares

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Director Thomas W. Rabaut sold 10,000 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $467,700.00.
Kaman stock opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.94. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $68.24.
Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Kaman had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in Kaman by 44.8% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 898,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,556,000 after purchasing an additional 277,951 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,439,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 203,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 81,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,603,000 after purchasing an additional 72,541 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaman by 4.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,429,000 after buying an additional 38,239 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.
About Kaman
Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.
