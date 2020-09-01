Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Director Thomas W. Rabaut Sells 10,000 Shares

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Director Thomas W. Rabaut sold 10,000 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $467,700.00.

Kaman stock opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.94. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $68.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Kaman had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in Kaman by 44.8% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 898,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,556,000 after purchasing an additional 277,951 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,439,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 203,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 81,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,603,000 after purchasing an additional 72,541 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaman by 4.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,429,000 after buying an additional 38,239 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

