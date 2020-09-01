Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Increased by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.0% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 50.1% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 203,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $153.41 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $404.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

