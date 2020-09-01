Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Reduced by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.7% of Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 50.1% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 203,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $153.41 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $404.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

