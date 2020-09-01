John Bierbusse Sells 3,000 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Stock

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $116.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.13 and a 52 week high of $179.45.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $956.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.50 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 10.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.