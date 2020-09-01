Jiayin Group (JFIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Jiayin Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $44.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 17.39%.
Jiayin Group stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. Jiayin Group has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $30.00.
Jiayin Group Company Profile
Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
See Also: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.