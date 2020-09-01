Jiayin Group (JFIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Jiayin Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $44.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 17.39%.

Jiayin Group stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. Jiayin Group has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JFIN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jiayin Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

