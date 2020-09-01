Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ITRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) alerts:

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.10 million, a P/E ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 1.23. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,341,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 811,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after buying an additional 63,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 43,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 32,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 57,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.