Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) alerts:

Shares of ITRN opened at $14.50 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a positive return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 32,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 43,199 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.