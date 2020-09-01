iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 176.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000.

OEF stock opened at $163.92 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $101.87 and a one year high of $164.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.95.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

