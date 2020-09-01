iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,664 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $3,369,000.

Shares of SLV opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

