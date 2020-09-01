iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Acquired by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWW. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 521.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 966.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 503.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

EWW stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

