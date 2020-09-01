iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iRobot in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRBT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Colliers Securities downgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Colliers Secur. lowered shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.88.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 34,099 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $2,947,176.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,333,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael Bell sold 4,000 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $320,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,533,094 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iRobot stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.02. 4,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,483. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $89.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.64.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.48 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.08%. Research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

