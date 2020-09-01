ION Price Hits $0.0257 on Exchanges (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. ION has a total market cap of $347,280.30 and approximately $677.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007438 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00032455 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000088 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002893 BTC.

About ION

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,425,866 coins and its circulating supply is 13,525,866 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

