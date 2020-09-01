Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) versus Liquidia Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQDA) Critical Survey

Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) and Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Invo Bioscience has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidia Technologies has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Invo Bioscience and Liquidia Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Liquidia Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Liquidia Technologies has a consensus price target of $37.33, suggesting a potential upside of 629.17%. Given Liquidia Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liquidia Technologies is more favorable than Invo Bioscience.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of Liquidia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Invo Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Liquidia Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Invo Bioscience and Liquidia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invo Bioscience -166.95% N/A -85.23% Liquidia Technologies N/A -266.02% -108.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invo Bioscience and Liquidia Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invo Bioscience $490,000.00 1,415.85 -$3.08 million N/A N/A Liquidia Technologies $8.07 million 23.95 -$47.58 million ($2.59) -1.98

Invo Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liquidia Technologies.

Summary

Liquidia Technologies beats Invo Bioscience on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invo Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc. provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development. It also offers INVOcell Retention Device, a single-use, modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids; and INVO Holding/Warming Blocks that acts as a tool for viewing and retrieving the embryos from the inner chamber. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and the University of North Carolina. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

