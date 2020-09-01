Investors Purchase High Volume of National Beverage Put Options (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 16,341 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,496% compared to the typical volume of 292 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 66.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 26.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 23.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 27.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIZZ traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.32. The stock had a trading volume of 282,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,540. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.22. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. National Beverage had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $262.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Cfra cut National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

