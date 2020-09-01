Investors Purchase High Volume of Aimmune Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 15,513 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,197% compared to the typical volume of 361 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIMT shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from $14.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.73.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ AIMT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of $824.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02. Aimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.06). Equities analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 76.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 41,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.