Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Inari Medical (NARI)

Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/26/2020 – Inari Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Inari Medical Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on developing products of patients suffering from venous diseases. The company’s product offering consists of minimally-invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical throm bectomy devices. Inari Medical Inc. is based in IRVINE, CALIFORNIA. “

8/25/2020 – Inari Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Inari Medical Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on developing products of patients suffering from venous diseases. The company’s product offering consists of minimally-invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical throm bectomy devices. Inari Medical Inc. is based in IRVINE, CALIFORNIA. “

8/12/2020 – Inari Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Inari Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Inari Medical stock traded down $2.24 on Tuesday, hitting $77.70. 1,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,702. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 20.16 and a quick ratio of 19.64. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $84.91.

Get Inari Medical Inc alerts:

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 million. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

There is no company description available for Inari Medical Inc

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.